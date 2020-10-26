MT.ZION Ill. (WAND)- Two more Mt. Zion High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter from Superintendent Dr. Travis R. Roundcount confirms that the school will remain open and that a shutdown is not necessary at this time.
Efforts of contacting those who were in recent contact with the students who tested positive are underway.
To prevent further spread of the disease, the Mt. Zion School District #3 is taking the following steps:
-Identifying and notifying close contacts (i.e., persons who were within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
-Working with the health department to place staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact with the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department.
-Providing ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.
-The school has been cleaned, and the school district will ensure there is proper cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
-Students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will promptly be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.
-Students are required to wear face coverings at all times, as previously directed and per school policy.
-Staff are required to wear face coverings at all times while in contact with children and other staff in the facility.
-Continuously sanitizing high-touch surfaces, including door handles, stair rails, sink faucets, etc.
-Removal of items that cannot be properly or frequently disinfected.
-Teaching students the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing.
-Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles.
-Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.
-Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.
-Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing.
