DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings within blocks of each other which left one man dead and another wounded. Police believe the two shootings are connected.
Decatur police were first called to the 1100 block of Leafland Avenue near Jasper Street for a report of shots fired at 2:08 a.m. Thursday. On scene, police found a 26-year old Decatur man deceased and laying in the street.
Police say during their investigation, they found numerous shell casings throughout the block. Police say information indicates the shooting happened during a block party when a fight broke out leading to multiple people exchanging gunfire.
Illinois State Police and the Macon County Sheriff's department were also on scene assisting.
A half hour later, just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police were at a second report of a shooting just blocks away in the 1300 block of Locust street. WAND News crews on scene saw one person being loaded into an ambulance. Police say that victim is a 21-year old male from Decatur. He suffered a serious but not life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police say they found one shell casings near the intersection of Lowber and Locust.
Decatur Police are asking anyone who was at the block party that may have information about the shooting to contact police at (217) 424-2734.
This is a developing story.
