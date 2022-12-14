CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a shooting in Champaign.
Champaign Police were called to the corner of Beardsley and Prospect around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The two victims are expected to be ok.
So far, there is no information about any suspect/suspects.
WAND News is working to learn more information and will update this story.
