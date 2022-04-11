DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two teenagers were shot in Danville Sunday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of James Place.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and left forearm. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg.
Police said both teens were walking in the 1300 block of east English when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire.
They were rushed to the hospital and are reported to be stable.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police.
