CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two University of Illinois students were stabbed early Friday off campus, University of Illinois Police say.
At 1:54 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
Two victims were found in an alleyway. One had a superficial stab wound, and the other had multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.
The students said they had been involved in a verbal argument with three people prior to the stabbings.
The suspects ran away. University Police officers searched the area but could not find them.
The students were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The incident prompted an Illini-Alert emergency notification that was sent to all U of I students, faculty and staff.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators have obtained security camera footage from local businesses and will be seeking additional video.
University Police ask that anyone with information contact police by calling 217-333-1216 or emailing police@illinois.edu. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android.
