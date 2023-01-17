Urbana, Ill. (WAND) — University of Illinois researchers are set to begin a study on how astronauts can stay fit while in space.
Marni Boppart is a kinesiology and community health professor working alongside neuroscience and engineering professors to help maintain the health of astronauts while in space.
“The astronauts work really hard in space to exercise, to maintain their muscle and bone mass but still there is deterioration. This is particularly important right now because the new spaceship, the Orion, is very small in comparison to the international space station and so there’s not a lot of room for exercise equipment and so we need to really come up with some type of alternative strategy,” said Boppart.
While the study is intended for astronauts, their hope is to have others benefit from the findings as well.
“Our main target here are astronauts in space with this particular project but what we really hope for is to see that this strategy can be used in other populations such as those that are older, older adults that maybe have undergone bed rest for a long period of times," said Boppart.
More information about the The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology can be found here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.