This multi-interdisciplinary group of researchers will soon begin work on looking at ways to use blood compounds generated by human exercise and see if they can distill a man-made alternative to offer a tool for dealing with the issue of muscle loss in space for astronauts. The team is gathered at the Freer Hall physical testing site where the test subjects will work out under the studies parameters. From left: Professors Joon Kong, Nick Burd, Marni Boppart, Justin Rhodes and Jonathan Sweedler.