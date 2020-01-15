SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A study released by the University of Illinois Springfield's Institute for Illinois Public Finance shows mixed results for the efficiency of Illinois state government compared to other states.
The study found Illinois state government is in a group of the most efficient states in three areas: higher education, environment and housing, and infrastructure.
It is among the top 20 states for efficiency in welfare, and in the top half of states for public safety and health and hospitals efficiency.
But, Illinois ranks below average in efficiency in elementary and secondary education and ranked close to the bottom in transportation.
"The study is unique in that the measures of efficiency that are produced lead directly to recommendations for improving the efficiency of state government operations," said Arwi Srithongrung Kriz, a UIS Institute for Illinois Public Finance research fellow who authored the study.
The study also includes recommendations. Those include increasing regional or centralized services shared by local school districts for the elementary and secondary education function and reducing capital project acquisition costs when it comes to transportation.
Srithongrung Kriz, an internationally recognized expert on efficiency measurement who holds a doctorate in public administration, developed measures of efficiency for eight functions of state government: higher education, elementary and secondary education, public welfare, health and hospitals, transportation, public safety, environment and housing and infrastructure.
She compares things like the number of degrees awarded at public universities and the number of prisoners in correctional facilities with the costs of those services and the number of state employees in each function.
To see the full study for yourself, click HERE.