URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A mask requirement for most non-instructional spaces at the University of Illinois is expected to be lifted at the end of February.
Masking and vaccination-or-test requirements at the school for public events, including athletic events, will end Feb. 28, The News-Gazette reports. The school still will require students and staff to have masks on for in-person classes and passing periods.
At the majority of indoor spaces at the U of I, masks won't be required on that date. They will still be mandatory at COVID-19 testing sites, health care locations, such as McKinley Health, and transportation venues, such as Willard Airport and C-U Mass Transit buses. A federal mandate still applies for transportation.
U of I Chancellor Robert Jones said there could still be face covering requirements at some research labs and at some school events where the condition is in contracts. Jones said there will still be masks required at some ticketed events scheduled to take place at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
The school is keeping its COVID-19 testing requirements, its door-checker system and its requirement for vaccinations and boosters.
