Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.