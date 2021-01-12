WASHINGTON (WAND) - The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a letter to the military condemning the riots at the Capitol and acknowledging Joe Biden as President-elect.
Commanders of the American military branches called the Jan. 6 riots "a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building and our Constitutional process." They noted they are mourning the deaths of two Capitol policemen and others.
Five total people have died after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building on that day.
"We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law," the letter said. "The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection."
Military officials said service members "must embody the values and ideals of the nation" and support and defend the Constitution.
"Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law," leaders said.
The military leaders said President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and "will become our 46th Commander in Chief."
"To our men and women deployed and at home, safeguarding our country - stay ready, keep your eyes on the horizon and remain focused on the mission," the letter said. "We honor your continued service in defense of every American."
The full letter is attached to this story.
