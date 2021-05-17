(WAND) - An unidentified flying object can be seen disappearing into water off California in recently leaked U.S. Navy footage.
A Navy aircraft captured the video in July 2019. It was recorded in the USS Omaha's Combat Information Center, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell said.
Corbell had obtained this footage and shared it with NBC News.
The U.S. Defense Department confirmed Navy personnel recorded the video. It is expected to go under review with the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was established in 2020 to "gain insight" into the "nature and origin" of objects such as the UFO seen on video.
