CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois professor is speaking out amidst allegations he sexually harassed a student and offered to change grades in exchange for sexual favors.
Economics professor Joseph Petry told the News Gazette he wants to "set the record straight."
The former student spoke out online about the alleged harassment.
Petry is currently being investigated by the University of Illinois.
He told the News Gazette he did share photos and had "communications of a social nature" online with a former student.
However, he said any contact was consensual, and he did not violate any school policies.
He said he did not offer to exchange grades for sexual favors.
Petry was placed on leave Feb. 4.
The former student who is accusing Petry said he "relentlessly" sent her messages and pictures and asked her to send pictures back.
She also claims he offered her an A+ in his class if she would have sex with him and offered to pay her for sex.
The woman said she shared pictures and texts with campus police last fall and has been outspoken in criticizing the university for allowing Petry to continue teaching until February and calling the reason for his leave a "family emergency."
Petry said he did not start communicating with her until long after she had completed his course in late 2017.
He told the News Gazette he did not know she was a former student of his when they started talking, because his classes average more than 1,000 students every semester.
The News Gazette also reports Petry's statement to them does not admit to a sexual relationship.
He said they met in person once in his office. He claims she was intent on convincing him to change her grade from the previous year or to assure her that if she retook the class, she would be given an A.
Petry said he told her he was not willing to do either of those things and said he did not hear from her again after she left.
There is currently no policy regarding consensual relationships between faculty members and students at the University of Illinois. However, officials told the News Gazette they are in the process of developing one.
Petry announced his retirement from the University of Illinois on April 27. It will become effective May 31. This is part of a resignation agreement he signed with the University of Illinois in exchange for the investigation being dropped.
However, the university said the investigation is still underway and says Petry is still on leave.
The News Gazette said documents show the investigation has been referred to an outside law firm.