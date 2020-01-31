URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois School of Social Work is hosting a poverty simulation event.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at 1010 W. Nevada St. in Urbana.
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's advocacy work around poverty issues, the event is meant to help bridge the gap from misconception to understanding in an interactive immersion experience.
The event is being held in partnership with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to participate.