BOSTON (WAND) - The head cross-country coach at the University of Illinois Springfield performed admirably in the Boston Marathon with a top 30 finish!
Coach Tyler Pence's high finish (30th overall) on Monday was out of 25,072 runners, the university said.
Pence had a time of 02:19:39.
Well done, coach!
