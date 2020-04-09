SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield is stepping up to help private and community colleges transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UIS Center for Online Learning, Research and Service (COLRS) has won national honors for being an online learning leader. Its officials are taking multiple steps to help these colleges, along with state agencies, move online.
Steps include creating a resource page for private and independent colleges, which will feature tips for remote teaching, how to put content online, how to teach lab classes online and how to make digital content accessible for students. There will also be a free webinar for these colleges on April 13, with another for private business and vocational schools on April 14.
These moves are happening as a result of a request from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
"COLRS staff maintains the highest quality of knowledge in delivery of online learning and is pleased to be able to share this knowledge with our colleagues across the state,” said Vickie Cook, UIS executive director of online professional and engaged learning, research and service.
Other actions include short question and answer videos by the UIS ION Professional eLearning Programs. They will teach about moving materials to online formats including digital accessibility, how to use universal design, and other remote teaching tips for Illinois colleges using their social media pages, YouTube and LinkedIn, a UIS press release said.
UIS is offering help to state agencies, including the Department of Human Services, Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Central Management Services, for free. They are assisting with moving face-to-face-professional development online.
Finally, a new non-credit course in online overview will be offered by the UIS Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) program beginning on April 20.
Click here for the UIS COVID-19 resource page. Webinar and online overview course registration is available there.