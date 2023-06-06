SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — University of Illinois Springfield Continuing and Professional Education will hold a STEM-focused summer camp for high school students this year.
The week-long camp will feature AI in autonomous vehicles and is available for high students entering eighth through tenth grades will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 7-11, 2023, on the UIS campus. The cost is $149 per student.
Participants will build a small robotic car complete with sensors. Using AI, the car will learn to change how it responds to its environment. Participants will also learn about other fields which use AI today. Finally, through discussions with experts in the field, the camp will explore the legal, societal and ethical challenges of AI.
The camp will be led by Ellie Buxton, UIS associate professor of computer science, whose research and teaching focus is on AI and its applications in various disciplines.
The camp is made possible thanks to a Sustaining Illinois seed grant from the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN). IIN is a collaborative effort by the state’s public universities to drive innovation and economic growth throughout the state. The Sustaining Illinois seed grant program supports the broad economic, health-related and social well-being of the state and its communities through collaborative research and outreach. Led by the University of Illinois System, the IIN’s network of 15 hubs includes the UIS Innovation Center.
Learn more about the camp and register online here.
