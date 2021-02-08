SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield will offer 28 accelerated online and blended courses for prospective and current students.
Most classes will start Monday, March 15, and will finish in early May.
“This is a great opportunity for new UIS students to start or finish their education,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “It’s also a chance for current students to add to their course load and potentially earn their degree in a shorter period of time.”
Due to the accelerated nature of the classes, it is recommended that students only enroll in one course.
Accelerated courses will be offered in accounting, athletic training, business, communication, education, educational leadership, human development counseling, management, management information systems, mathematics, and music.
A full list of courses is available at uis.edu/accelerated.
Prospective students can apply for admission at uis.edu/apply through March 10.
Current UIS students can register through March 21 using the instructions found at uis.edu/registration/courseschedule/accelerated/.
All courses are eligible for financial assistance.
For more information, prospective students are encouraged to contact the UIS Office of Admission at 217-206-4847 or admissions@uis.edu.
Current UIS students should direct questions to the Office of Record and Registration at 217-206-6174 or registrar@uis.edu.
