SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois Springfield is showing their support for Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian University students.
UIS is offering the extra support after Lincoln College recent announcement about closing its doors at the end of this semester, and Lincoln Christian University's announcement that it it will be drastically downsizing offered programs.
“Our hearts go out to the students at both institutions who are affected,” said Vickie Cook, UIS associate vice chancellor for enrollment. “Let’s keep the students at both institutions in our thoughts as we try to move forward with finding them pathways that make sense for their educational journeys.”
UIS has reached out to both institutions to offer support for students and will attending the April 14 college fair at Lincoln College. UIS admissions, registration and a financial aid team will be at the fair.
UIS will also offer Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian University students a Fast App that will evaluate unofficial transcripts, in addition to helping them add UIS to their FAFSAs.
“First and foremost, our goal is to provide support to Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian University students in whatever way we can,” Cook said. “As partners in higher education, we fully understand that helping students in this time of great uncertainty is paramount.”
UIS will also offer students from both schools schedule personalized transfer information sessions.
For more information on transferring to UIS, visit uis.edu/transfer.
