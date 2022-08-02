SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th.
Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
One of the more interesting items up for auction is a Series 1934A U.S. $500 bill. The portrait on the note is of President William McKinley. Other collectibles include rare coins, silver, gold and vintage baseball cards.
The auction will begin at 11 am, August 20, at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield at the Lincoln Stage. Items will be available for viewing before the start of the auction.
