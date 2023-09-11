(WAND) — As the fall semester rolls on, universities across central Illinois have released their ten-day figures. These numbers are the traditional benchmark for reporting enrollment at colleges and universities.
Enrollment of first-year freshman at University of Illinois System universities hit a record number of 13,231 students. Total undergraduate enrollment also reached a record high with 60,013 undergrads.
“Our enrollment of first-year students and another record for undergraduate enrollment are extremely heartening and proof of the value that a University of Illinois System education delivers,” system President Tim Killeen said. “The credit for this impressive outcome goes to the faculty and staff who deliver educational excellence and to the admissions staff who work year-round to connect with prospective students, sharing the vision of the exceptional education that awaits them.”
Numbers are based on enrollment on the 10th day of classes at the U of I System’s universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.
Eastern Illinois University reported strong numbers in targeted areas. International enrollment reached record highs with both the number of students (880) and the number of countries represented (60).
A targeted initiative to recruit future teachers is being credited with a 24% increase in freshman enrollment in the College of Education.
"The increase in high-achieving students and internationalization of our student population reflects the quality of our programs and the strength of our faculty and staff who prioritize relationships with our students," said EIU’s President Jay Gatrell. "We continue to be recognized as a campus that cultivates a sense of belonging where all students achieve.”
Illinois State University welcomed its largest incoming class in 36 years with 4,147 freshmen. The student body is becoming more diverse as approximately 41% of this year’s freshman class come from traditionally underrepresented groups.
“Students continually tell us that Illinois State University feels like home. We are thrilled that so many students have decided to make this their second home, and we are equally excited to see their future successes on our campus and in our community,” said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “Go Redbirds!”
