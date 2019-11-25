DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new cafe has opened its doors in Decatur's north side.
The Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe has over 400 different boards games for people to play, plus drinks and snacks. Owner, Kyle Tomey has always had a love for board games and get-together's, so he decided to expand his collection and space to create an area for everyone to enjoy.
"The last couple of years I've had you know 5 or 6 nights a week sometimes where people would come and play games at my house and so I decided we've got to have a bigger place."
From the classics to new games, Tomey said he wanted to create a safe and fun place for families to enjoy.
"I have it anywhere from young little kids under 3 even all the way up to you know the old classics that grandma and grandpa would have played with you."
Originally from Forsyth, Tomey has grown up in the Decatur area and said this is a unique establishment for everyone.
"Sometimes people think Decatur is gloomy and boring, but you know there is stuff out there you just have to go look and find it," he explained. "I'm hoping this is one more thing that people can say hey this is our town, we're proud of it and we've got a cool place to hangout."
It's $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. The price to play includes unlimited games and times playing games for the day. The cafe also has drinks and snacks.
The hours are Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. -9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. They are located at 2950 N. Water Street in Decatur. The official grand opening for the cafe is Dec. 7, for more information click here.