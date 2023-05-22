CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — After weeks of rumors and speculation, Centennial High School officially has a new principal. The Champaign school's former principal resigned last month.
On Monday night, Unit 4's board made it clear, they are ready to move forward with their new Centennial High School Principal Sarah Sanders.
Sanders is the current principal at the Franklin STEAM Academy. She's been an administrator in the Unit 4 district for the past 15 years. She holds a Bachelors of Science from Illinois State University and a Masters degree from Eastern Illinois University. Sanders is also a Centennial High School graduate.
"I know that I am joining a strong and talented administrative team. I know I'm joining a faculty and staff who believe in Centennial, who are focused on learning, who are united and committed to excellence, education and equity. It is a gift to join them in this role," Sanders told the board Monday night.
Unit 4's Human Resources Department said it was crucial to find a candidate with experience, who could bring stability to the role. This was key after a video surfaced online last month, appearing to show an altercation between the school's former principal and a student in April.
Champaign Police were called to the school, but officers were told the district would handle the issue internally. Dr. Scott Savage resigned just a few days later.
Cessily Thomas was appointed by the Unit 4 Board earlier in the month to run Centennial's summer school. Sanders was approved unanimously to take over the school in the fall.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
