CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 schools are beginning the a registration process for parents to decide which elementary school they want their upcoming kindergarten student to attend.
The Schools of Choice program, in which parents or guardians have the option to apply to a variety of district elementary schools, will have the registration process begin on Feb. 1. Registration will continue until March 31.
In the process, parents complete an online application in which school choices are ranked. Students will then learn of their school assignment by mail in late April or early May.
Unit 4 officials said the same process is available for students new to the district in grades 1 through 8, as well as current elementary school students who are requesting transfers.
"Families are encouraged to take their time in choosing a school," a Unit 4 press release said. "All registrations received prior to the March 31 deadline will be processed equally, regardless of date submitted."
The district is having a virtual Choice Information Night at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, in which families will be able to learn more about the district registration process and what resources are available. There will be on-demand playback for those who can't join live.
The Zoom meeting for this event can be accessed here. The passcode is 108789.
More information, including registration guides in English, Spanish and French, step-by-step details, school video tours and more, can be found through this link.
