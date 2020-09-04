DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Out of the nearly 43,000 households in Macon County, 22% of them are considered ALICE households, according to the United Way Illinois.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The United Way said it's a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.
"ALICE families are what make up the backbone to our community ... it's like essential workers," said Debbie Bogle, president of United Way Decatur, Mid-Illinois.
ALICE households struggle to manage basic needs like housing, food, transportation, child care, health care and necessary technology. Bogle said through support from the community, the United Way is able to assist these families before it's too late.
"We want to make sure that that population is not falling into poverty," Bogle said.
Richland Community College works with the United Way to develop different programs to assist families who are struggling. Nick Gorenz is the coordinator for Richland's CDL Program and said he comes into contact with many men and women who are considered ALICE families.
"I have seen it (this program) really affect people's lives. I mean one for the students that came through, he is a bigger guy than me and he was in tears when he got his license because he said it was going to change his life," said Gorenz.
He explained through programs like the CDL program at Richland, donations to the United Way are able to help many people change their lives around and get back on their feet.
"It takes someone with no income or little income and starting wages around Decatur area is in the 40,000, so you go from no money to a pretty decent livable wage," he said.
To learn more about the ALICE program, click here.
