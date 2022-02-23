URBANA, Ill (WAND) - As tensions mount in Ukraine, students and faculty who were born in Ukraine share their reactions and how their family and friends are doing.
"It's unreal, it's like dystopia. It's something that I could have never imagined," said Valeria Sobol, professor and head of the Slavic Languages and Literatures department at University of Illinois. She grew up in Kyev, Ukraine until she was 22, and has visited on and off since.
She says in Ukraine, her friends are living each day with a lot of pressure.
Every possible level from survival to just disruption, worries about their sons and husbands having [to], you know, suddenly fight in the army potentially," Sobol said. Her family is now mostly in the United States, but for graduate student Daria Semeova, this conflict is a very real threat to her family.
"People are still living their regular lives. There is just this constant idea that 'Will they like invade tonight? Will they bombed tonight'," Semenova said. People in Kyiv are stockpiling non-perishables just in case. Even with the mounting pressure, she says Ukrainians are holding out hope that economic sanctions and help from allies will make the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.