CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NBC CHICAGO) - The University of Illinois System announced Thursday that three state universities will not require students to submit standardized test scores for admission applications.
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Illinois Springfield will allow high school students to apply for admission for the two upcoming academic years without taking the ACT or SAT.
“This decision by the Executive Committee will allow those considering a U of I System university to apply without worrying about the availability of a standardized test,” system President Tim Killeen said. “I thank our trustees for continuing to make the safety of our prospective students and fairness in our admissions processes top priorities.”
The request to the University of Illinois System Board of Trustees was made in response to restrictions on large gatherings that limited students' ability to take standardized tests.
The decision will impact incoming students at the three universities for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, according to a release, and is a continuation of a policy in place this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.