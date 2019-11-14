DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Monday's frigid temperatures, snowfall and icy roads brought in more customers than usual to Lindsey Kerher's auto repair shop. No matter how much time they have to prepare, auto mechanics are bombarded with dozens of work orders.
"It's controlled chaos," Kerher chuckled, then said everybody's 'stuff' breaks when there is ice."
When cars pull up to his shop, he says: heating systems are acting strange and tires are damaged from sliding on ice. It's not even winter and it appears there won't be a slow day anytime soon.
"One wrecker after another is just dropping car," Kerher said.
On a regular day, Keher said his shop would see 12 cars. However, around this time of year, the shop would see up to 30 cars-a-day.
"It gets very stressful at work shall we say,"' Kerher said.
Even though his line of work is demanding, Kerher said this is a teachable moment for drivers. The owner of South Shore Auto Service stressed how important it is to have cars winterized. Keep an eye on details including: tire pressure, battery levels and the cooling systems.
While the freezing temperatures will test drivers. Take a closer look at the calendar. There is at least 200 days left until the Summer season.