MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - An "unofficial prom" event held at a private home in Mahomet is now linked to COVID-19 cases at seven different local businesses.
The News Gazette reports there are 16 known cases tied to people who were at the event or came in contact with someone who was.
The health department said not all of the businesses impacted are in Mahomet
One has been identified as the Jimmy John’s in Mahomet.
The "unofficial prom" was not sponsored by or sanctioned by the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
The News Gazette said those attending the event were asked to sign liability waivers.
