UPDATE: FBI joins investigation into Planned Parenthood fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It will be months before the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center will be reopen.
That word comes from Planned Parenthood officials, days after the office on Knoxville was on fire. Investigators have ruled it an arson.
The FBI Springfield Office has confirmed to 25 News that they are assisting the Peoria Police Department in the investigation.
According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded around 12:15 a.m., finding flames and smoke coming out of a front window. After putting it out, firefighters searched the building and found no one inside, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Total damages are estimated at around $150,000.
Police have released two snapshots of a “suspect vehicle” from video footage in the area, but a Peoria Police Spokeswoman said Wednesday there has not yet been any arrests.
Planned Parenthood officials add that they are actively working on rescheduling patients to a health center of their choice or a telehealth visit. They are also offering transportation assistance for those who need it. The closest health center is in Bloomington.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Terry at 309-494-8390. Anonymous tips are accepted using the police department’s tip411 app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.
