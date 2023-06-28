SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Officials announced the start of construction of four radio towers.
This construction is necessary for the implementation of the STARCOM21 radio system.
Funding was approved by the Sangamon County Board in 2021, with the goal of all Sangamon County public safety agencies adopting this modern, digital communication system, including police, fire, and EMS.
The project costs $13.9 million and will be a county-wide public safety radio system upgrade that aims to address communication challenges and improve interoperability among agencies.
The project cost, spanning a course of 15 years, will eliminate communication gaps and enhance the ability of first responders to coordinate their efforts effectively.
The STARCOM21 radio system offers enhanced portability, with handheld devices replacing the current vehicle-mounted radios.
Chris Mueller, Executive Director of Sangamon County 911, stated, "The implementation of the STARCOM21 radio system will significantly enhance our emergency communication capabilities. It will eliminate existing limitations and enable seamless communication across Sangamon County, providing enhanced safety for our residents."
The towers will be built in Springfield, Illiopolis, Auburn and Farmingdale.
"The STARCOM21 radio system represents a milestone in enhancing the capabilities of our first responders,” said Sheriff Jack Campbell. “This advanced technology will enable reliable communication across agencies, resulting in faster response times and improved overall public safety."
The project is expected to be completed by April 2024.
"The STARCOM21 radio system highlights our commitment to modernizing public safety communication,” said Dave Mendenhall, County Board Member and Chair of the OEM/911 Committee. “This investment will strengthen our ability to protect and serve the community, ensuring a safer Sangamon County."
