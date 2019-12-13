URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana's medical marijuana dispensary has approval to sell recreational products at the start of 2020.
NuMed, which first opened in 2016 and has sold medical marijuana since then, got the green light Friday from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation with a license. It follows Champaign's Phoenix Botanical, a dispensary that earned recreational certification in October.
Principal Officer Keith McGinnis told The News-Gazette people should expect crowds on Jan. 1, as Michigan saw "extremely long" lines when recreational marijuana became legal at the start of December. He said there may be a shortage of flower product at first, but edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates should be available. Sales will be cash only.
He said business at NuMed on the medical marijuana side has been great, with things improving every month. In terms of continued growth, he added NuMed is searching for a second Urbana location, as it was automatically granted a second recreational license.
With a 3 percent marijuana sales tax approved in Urbana and Champaign, each city expects a windfall in funding. City staff reports said Urbana leaders expect $275,000 to $550,000 in revenue each year, while Champaign leaders believe they can collect $625,000 to $955,000.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city is looking forward to working with NuMed.