URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department has announced a new deputy chief.
Urbana Fire Chief Charles Lauss announced Demond Dade is taking the job. Dade was hired to fill the department's newly-formed position after serving on the Quincy Fire Department for over 21 years. He served as a lieutenant for 12 years in Quincy and spent one year as deputy chief of administration.
Dade is an Illinois Firefighting Medal of Honor Committee member. This position is appointment by the Illinois governor.
“He has been married for 25 years to his beautiful wife Donyelle. They have five children ranging in ages from 16 to 34 years of age. The Dades have eight wonderful grandchildren: seven girls and one boy,” Lauss said. “Keeping God at the forefront of every aspect of life helps fuel his conviction.”
Firefighters said Dade served by the following philosophy:
“Fostering mutually beneficial relationships should be a daily objective because coming together is a beginning, keeping together shows progress, thinking together breeds unity, and working together equals SUCCESS!”
“I am very happy to welcome Deputy Chief Demond Dade to our community, serving alongside the Urbana firefighters and with the rest of the City of Urbana employees who serve this community so proudly," Lauss said. "I am looking forward to serving with the deputy chief through the many opportunities and challenges that we will collectively engage. Please help me in welcoming Deputy Chief Demond Dade to our community."
