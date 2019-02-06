UBRANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was awarded a class one public protection (PPC) rating Monday morning.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal, Matt Perez, was at the fire station ready to award the plaque to Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss.
"This is a tremendous award for us. To have him here recognizing us means a lot to us," Lauss said.
The PPC rating was made by the Insurance Service office. Urbana is now one of the only 384 communities nationwide to achieve this rating.
"Illinois American Water, the fire department and METCAD worked together to be able to obtain that classification one. Less than one percent of the fire department has obtained that class one rating," he added.
He says there's a lot of pieces ISO looks at when they come together. Urbana is the 19th department in the State of Illinois to receive this award.