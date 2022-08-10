URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end.
School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout.
According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play this year. The Bunnies made their decision at the beginning of this month, also because of an undersized roster.
Urbana will now focus it's attention to the junior varsity-only schedule this season.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.