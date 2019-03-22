CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 29 year old Urbana man is dead after crashing into a semi.
The crash happened along Illinois Route 47 near Oak Valley Road just north of Mahomet. The Champaign County Coroner says 29 year old Lyle W. Owens of Urbana, was the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center lane and crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer.
An autopsy is scheduled for March 22 and an inquest may be held at a later date.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Corner's Office and the Illinois State Police District 10.