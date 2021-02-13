URBANA, III (WAND) - Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there... but with flowers!
Anna Schappaugh is a local Urbana State Farm Agent who wanted to put smiles on people's faces Valentine's Day Weekend.
"With Covid and the pandemic, it’s been a hard year for everybody, it’s been a hard year on people‘s mental health, it’s been a hard year as a small business so we just wanted to do something fun to put a smile on peoples face." Schappaugh tells WAND News.
Schappaugh put together the drive-through flower event, handing out bouquets of flowers to anyone who passed by. She says she wanted to make a positive encounter with people because she never knows their stories and how helpful she can be by giving them flowers.
"Someone reached out to me over a private message that she had lost her husband a year ago and with this even she had something to look forward to, you realize the impact that you’re making is even bigger than the smile you’re putting on their face when they pull up to get their flowers."
Schappaugh says the leftover flowers will go to a local nursing home. "We are going to take to nursing homes. We know the elderly population has been very isolated this last year and I think it would put a huge smile on their face."
Follow Schappaugh on Facebook to stay updated on more community events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.