PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman involved in a a counterfeit check scheme will serve 18 months in prison.
Stephanie Lemons, 43, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 to conspiracy and 19 counts of fraud. Authorities said she and others were part of a scheme to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks from July to December 2018.
Lemons had purchased specialized equipment, including a printer, paper and ink, which was meant to print payroll checks. Prosecutors said this was an investment in the "infrastructure of her enterprise" to defraud other people.
Counterfeit checks were presented at Walmart locations in Champaign and Bloomington, a press release said, and fraudulent checks were shown at Heartland Bank of Champaign.
The scheme led to an estimated loss of over $100,000.
A co-defendant in the case, Tommie Slayton of Champaign, is charged with conspiracy and, along with Lemons, seven counts of bank fraud. Slayton will appear before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Mihm on Dec. 1, 2020 for a change of plea hearing and sentencing.
Lemons must report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on March 2, 2021 to start serving her sentence. Following her time behind bars, Lemons is required to serve two years of supervised release.
