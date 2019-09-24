(WAND) — The U.S. Postal Service is already looking toward the holiday season with a first look of their holiday forever stamps.
The new stamps will show wreaths to welcome the season. The stamps will be among several holiday-themed stamps that will be available this year.
USPS will issue the Holidays Wreaths in booklets of 20.
Customers may purchase stamps and other products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.