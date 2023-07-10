SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Four separate disaster declarations have been issued for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season.
After reviewing the Loss Assessment Reports, the USDA determined there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation.
The following counties have received USDA Disaster Designations by USDA Secretary Vilsack. Primary and contiguous counties are eligible for the same assistance.
Designation 1: A tornado that occurred during March 31, 2023:
Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark & Crawford
Contiguous Counties: Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle & Marshall
Designation Number 2: A tornado that occurred during April 4, 2023:
Primary County: Fulton
Contiguous Counties: Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria & Tazewell
Designation Number 3: Tornados and high winds that occurred during March 31, 2023, through April 5, 2023:
Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island & Sangamon
Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren,
Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin
Designation Number 4: Drought
Primary County: Randolph
Contiguous Counties: Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair & Washington
Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike counties were included in a previous drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.
“Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”
A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters.
This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.
Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.