DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - VA Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) is now scheduling COVID-19 Moderna vaccination appointments for Veterans who are 65 and older.
Veterans can call VAIHCS directly at (217) 554-4444 to schedule their appointment for the Danville main facility or following Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC): Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria or Springfield.
A special community clinic at the Brookens Gymnasium in Urbana, IL, will also be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Only scheduled appointments will be accepted; no walk-in availability.
“We are committed to ensuring all Veterans have access to the vaccine and are excited to be able to lower our age eligibility to 65. We look forward to expanding access further and are working hard to push the vaccines out to our enrolled Veterans as quickly as we receive it,” said Zachary Sage, Associate Medical Center Director.
Veterans who are less than 65 years old and are interested in obtaining the vaccination can sign up for updates via the “Keep Me Informed Tool” located at: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page to learn more: Eligibility For VA Health Care | Veterans Affairs.
