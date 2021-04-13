SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle ended up under a semi-truck in a Springfield crash.
The crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, when the semi-truck driver was on 11th Street and had a green light as they approached the road's intersection with North Grand Avenue. The driver became distracted by an approaching train at the tracks ahead of them, located at 11th and Division, and didn't realize that their light had turned red.
Police said the semi-truck driver entered the intersection and was hit by a vehicle that had a green light along North Grand.
The vehicle ended up under the semi-truck. There were no injuries reported.
The semi-truck driver was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.