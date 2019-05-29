LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Cell phone service from Verizon is down in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff's Office said Verizon customers are not able to send or receive calls, including calls made to 911.
Logan COunty Emergency Management and Logan Dispatch have reached out to Verizon, but Verizon could not provide information on when service will be restored.
The outage could also affect the ability for Verizon customers to receive severe weather alerts.
The outage is also impacting Verizon internet service and landlines. le.