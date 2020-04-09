DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a murder on Wednesday.
The Decatur Police Department said a 24-year old Bryston Musgrave of Decatur was shot multiple times shortly after 10:30 a.m. The shooting happened in the are a of Haworth and Decatur Streets.
The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m. in the emergency room.
According to the Macon County Coroner's office the victim died of apparent gunshot trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Detectives processed the scene and conducted several interviews.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734.
No suspect information was released.
