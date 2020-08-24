DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two people were killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Decatur Sunday.
Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near West Main Street and South Dipper Lane.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that 58-year-old Edward Clark Jr. was driving a motorcycle with 60-year old Maria Karmatzis as a passenger during the crash. Both Clark and Karmatzis died on scene from the crash. Police say the motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man. The 24-year old was not injured.
Initial investigations show Clark was driving the motorcycle west on West Main Street nearing Dipper Lane. The car was traveling east on West Main Street. Police said the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and entered the east bound lane colliding with the car.
The Fatal Accident Team is currently investigating the crash. The 2500 to 3000 blocks of West Main Street were completely shut down for about five hours.
