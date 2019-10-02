TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Tilton was forced to close the bathrooms at a park due to vandalism, but will now be able to reopen them.
The village previously said bathrooms at Thomas Park would be shut down for the rest of the year.
Pictures posted on the village's Facebook page showed broken toilets, overflowing trash cans, and more.
Later Wedensday, the village posted Tilton police located juveniles they believe to be responsible for the damage.
The bathrooms are being repaired and should be reopened by the end of day Wednesday.