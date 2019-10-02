WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WAND/AP) – A deadly crash of a vintage B-17 bomber plane was having maintenance issues just after takeoff.
The plane crashed into a maintenance shed as it circled back for landing at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning. The plane bursting into flames and killing an unknown number of people.
There were 10 passengers and three crew members aboard the World War II-era bomber as it crashed, officials said.
Some people on board suffered severe burns, Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference hours after the crash. It is too soon to say how many died, he said.
Five people on board were taken to Hartford Hospital, said hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney. He did not have information on their condition.
The plane was five minutes into the flight when pilots reported a problem and said it was not gaining altitude, officials said. It was trying to land when it struck the shed.
One person on the ground was injured in addition to the people on board, officials said.
The plane involved was a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft, according to the airport. It's unclear how many people were on board the plane.
The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and is not flown by the military, the FAA added.
The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by the Collings Foundation. It is registered out of Stowe, Mass. The B-17 bomber was known at one point as the "Flying Fortress" or the 909.