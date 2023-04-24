ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) — Farming in the 50s returns to downtown Argenta on Saturday, May 13.
The event will feature over 35 vintage tractors, vintage engine exhibits, antiques, and a variety of handmade goods sold by local crafters. Bargenta, Smoking Jayson's, and Kups and Kones will be offering food and beverages.
The free event was organized by several Argenta area partners, led by Annella Farms, Argenta. Event sponsors include Annella Farms, Argenta in Motion, Topflight Grain Cooperative, American Family Insurance – Monte Rogers, Zion Pros LLC, and Jenkins Auto Service.
Anyone who wishes to exhibit in the tractor show should contact Martin Bayless, of Annella Farms, at 217-201-3580.
A rain date for the event is set for May 20, 2023.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.