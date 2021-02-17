(WAND)- Champaign-Urbana Covid Vaccine Outreach is looking for volunteers to assist the elderly with scheduling vaccine appointments.
Partnering with the CRIS Healthy Aging Center, the volunteer program will help track, assist, and schedule appointments for those who may not be internet savvy.
Volunteers will be given a list of CRIS clients and will record the names and contact numbers of anyone who has an interest in the vaccine and whether or not they need transportation assistance.
The lists will then be sent to CUPHD to schedule the appointments.
Currently, 3000 people are already on the CRIS list, making the volunteer outreach crucial.
Please contact cucovidfaq@gmail.com for more information or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.