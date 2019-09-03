(WAND) - Walmart decided Tuesday it will stop selling most ammunition and is requesting that customers not openly carry guns inside stores.
The decision comes one month after more than 20 people were killed during a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
America's largest retailer will stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition for short-barrel rifles. It will sell its current inventory, but sales will cease after that.
Walmart will also stop selling handguns in Alaska. That is the only state where it sells handguns.
Walmart will further more request customers no longer openly carry guns into its stores or its Sam's Club stores, regardless of whether you live in a state that allows open carry.
Walmart will continue to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns and much of the ammunition for those guns.
Walmart will also continue to allow concealed carry by customers with permits.