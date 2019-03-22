(WAND) - WAND has returned to DirecTV and AT&T U-verse, one week after the providers suddenly pulled the station from its lineup.
After weeks of intense negotiations, Block Communications, which owns WAND, reached a new carriage agreement with AT&T, ending a service blackout that started March 15.
"We are thrilled to be back serving all our viewers," said WAND President and General Manager Ricky Joseph. "We were flooded with phone calls from DIRECTV and U-verse customers upset that they could not see us. Many of them called those providers to voice their concerns. We thank them all for their patience and support over the past week."