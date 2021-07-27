SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a wanted 42-year-old man for a firearms arrest in Springfield, on Monday.
According to police, on July 26, at approximately 4:41 p.m., officers observed Donald Willhite, 42, in the area of 11th Street and Percy Avenue.
Officers knew Willhite had an active arrest warrant out of Sangamon County, made contact with him, and placed him under arrest without incident.
After conducting a search of Willhite, police say officers located a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber pistol.
The firearm had been reported stolen by a Springfield resident on July 17, 2021.
Willhite was charged by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal.
Willhite remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail; his bond was set at $150,000.00.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
